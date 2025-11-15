Left Menu

Vatican Returns Indigenous Artifacts to Canada: A Symbol of Reconciliation

The Vatican has returned 62 artifacts to Indigenous peoples in Canada as part of the Catholic Church's efforts to address its historical role in suppressing Indigenous cultures. The items, part of the Anima Mundi museum's ethnographic collection, spark dialogues about restitution of cultural goods taken during colonial periods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards reconciliation, the Vatican on Saturday returned 62 artifacts to Indigenous peoples from Canada, acknowledging the Catholic Church's historical role in suppressing Indigenous cultures across the Americas.

The return was part of ongoing dialogue and was marked by Pope Leo XIV handing over the items to a delegation from the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops. The artifacts, once a highlight of a 1925 exhibition, form part of the Vatican Museum's ethnographic collection.

While the Vatican maintains the artifacts were gifts, historians and Indigenous groups question this narrative, given the power dynamics at the time. In Canada's past, Catholic religious orders played a role in enforcing government policies aiming to eliminate Indigenous traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

