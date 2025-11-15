Left Menu

Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025: Honoring Trailblazers of Society

The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025, instituted in memory of Padma Vibhushan Sri Ramoji Rao, will honor individuals exemplifying service, discipline, and nation-building. Held on November 16, 2025, at Ramoji Film City, the ceremony acknowledges achievements across seven categories with prominent leaders in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ramoji Group is set to unveil the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025, designed to honor those who epitomize service, discipline, and nation-building, on November 16 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. This event will be graced by dignitaries, including India's Vice-President and Telangana's Governor and Chief Ministers.

Dedicated to the esteemed Padma Vibhushan Sri Ramoji Rao, who served the nation through media and public service, the awards will recognize distinguished personalities in fields such as journalism, rural development, and science and technology. The selection process is marked by transparency and rigorous evaluation to ensure authenticity.

Highlighting the spirit of Sri Ramoji Rao, Sri Kiron, Ramoji Group Chairman, emphasizes that these awards serve as a tribute to individuals committed to societal excellence, integrity, and innovation—qualities revered in the group's mission to drive progressive initiatives in India.

