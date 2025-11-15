Left Menu

Adalaj Ni Vav: Celebrating 16 Years of Water Festival Melodies

The Water Festival at Adalaj Ni Vav in Gandhinagar is set for November 23. Sponsored by Gujarat Tourism and the Adani Group, this year's festival will feature a blend of folk and classical music. It highlights India's architectural heritage with performances from globally acclaimed artists and a Kathakali dance display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:47 IST
The much-anticipated 16th Water Festival at Adalaj Ni Vav in Gandhinagar is scheduled for November 23, promising an extraordinary intersection of culture and heritage.

Sponsored by Gujarat Tourism and co-sponsored by the Adani Group, the event aims to offer attendees an unforgettable evening of folk and classical music, celebrating the iconic heritage monument.

Founder Birwa Qureshi highlighted the festival's significance as a tribute to India's architectural marvels, with this year featuring renowned artists like Ustad Fazal Qureshi and a special Kathakali School performance, while emphasizing the tradition of free entry with prior registration.

