Odisha Honors Birsa Munda with Road Name and Major Projects

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda by naming a major road in Rourkela in his honor. This gesture was part of the state's grand celebrations of Munda's 150th birth anniversary.

At the state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Rourkela, Majhi also initiated several developmental projects in Sundargarh district valued at Rs 609 crore. The road now named Birsa Munda Road, from Hanuman Batika Square to Power House Square, is a tribute to the legendary tribal leader's contributions to India's freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from Gujarat, also paid homage to Birsa Munda while highlighting government initiatives for tribal empowerment. Chief Minister Majhi reaffirmed his dedication to improving the lives of the tribal community, mentioning ongoing efforts like forest land rights and economic support to reduce school dropouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)