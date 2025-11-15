Vatican Spotlights Cinema: Pope Leo XIV's Star-Studded Homage to Film

Pope Leo XIV welcomed esteemed Hollywood figures, including Spike Lee and Cate Blanchett, to a Vatican event highlighting cinema's power to inspire and unite. The pope commended filmmakers for their role in bringing diverse voices to the fore.

He praised cinema as an art form that not only provides comfort but also challenges audiences by provoking important questions and emotions. Leo's engagement comes as part of the Vatican's broader strategy to connect with the secular world through cultural dialogue.

Reflecting on his personal connection to film, the American-born pope listed his favorite movies and encouraged efforts to sustain cinemas as vital cultural spaces. The event drew a notable international guest list, underscoring the film industry's ongoing relevance and its potential to bridge societal divides.