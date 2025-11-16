Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple Prepares for Mandala Pilgrimage Amidst Controversy

Preparations for the 41-day Mandala pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple are complete, as the temple gears up to welcome lakhs of devotees. Despite a lingering political controversy, authorities ensure all arrangements are in place for a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Pathanamthitta | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:20 IST
With just a day remaining before the start of the annual pilgrimage season, preparations are in full swing at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. The temple is set to welcome lakhs of devotees from around the world as the 41-day Mandala pilgrimage kicks off on Monday, marking the first day of the Malayalam month, Vrichikam. The temple doors will open on Sunday evening in anticipation.

The sanctum sanctorum will be opened under the guidance of the temple's current 'tantri' and 'melshanthi'. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), responsible for managing the shrine, has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place, including the installation of resting benches and drinking water facilities amid various amenities to cater to the pilgrims' needs.

Apart from managing the pilgrimage logistics, the annual event faces a political backdrop related to the alleged gold loss incident at the shrine. Recently appointed TDB President, K Jayakumar, emphasized the importance of a smooth pilgrimage experience and affirmed that any illegal practices will be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

