Spirituality Beyond Rituals: The Impact of Sri Sakthi Amma's Initiatives
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:28 IST
During the golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Sakthi Amma at Sripuram, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored that spirituality transcends ritual worship, manifesting through love, compassion, and societal service.
He praised Sri Sakthi Amma's dedication to both spiritual and social upliftment, noting the divine role of environmental protection.
Projects such as education scholarships, clean water access, and afforestation initiatives were lauded as monumental efforts aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conservation strategies, enhancing the spiritual aura of Sripuram.
