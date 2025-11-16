Scorsese's Praise: 'Homebound' Stuns with Deep Humanity

Esteemed director Martin Scorsese has showered praise on Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound', which he produced. Scorsese, who hosted a special screening in New York, expressed his admiration for the film's narrative and character depth.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, draws from a real-life story published in The New York Times. It explores the friendship of a Muslim character and a Dalit character as they aspire to become police officers, confronting societal challenges.

Scorsese emphasized the emotional and humane elements of the film, noting its resonance with American audiences. 'Homebound' has been selected as India's entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.