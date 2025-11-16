Left Menu

Scorsese's Praise: 'Homebound' Stuns with Deep Humanity

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese expresses admiration for Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound'. As an executive producer, Scorsese highlights the film's narrative, drawn from real-life friendships, and praises its humane portrayal. 'Homebound', selected for the 98th Academy Awards, resonates with audiences in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Esteemed director Martin Scorsese has showered praise on Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound', which he produced. Scorsese, who hosted a special screening in New York, expressed his admiration for the film's narrative and character depth.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, draws from a real-life story published in The New York Times. It explores the friendship of a Muslim character and a Dalit character as they aspire to become police officers, confronting societal challenges.

Scorsese emphasized the emotional and humane elements of the film, noting its resonance with American audiences. 'Homebound' has been selected as India's entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

