Left Menu

Brass Edition of Russian Constitution Celebrates Indo-Russian Friendship

Lokesh Mangal, a businessman renowned for printing on brass, has honored the Indo-Russian friendship by producing a brass edition of the Russian Constitution. The English version was engraved onto 56 brass pages, requiring eight hours to complete. This initiative comes amid renewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:54 IST
Brass Edition of Russian Constitution Celebrates Indo-Russian Friendship
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating the Indo-Russian friendship, Lokesh Mangal, a local businessman known for his unique craftsmanship, has launched a 'brass edition' of the Russian Constitution.

Mangal, famous for his expertise in printing books on brass, decided to undertake this project as a tribute to the enduring camaraderie between the two nations.

In light of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to India, where new economic and health agreements were forged, this brass engraving reflects a cultural symbol of mutual respect and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025