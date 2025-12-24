Celebrating the Indo-Russian friendship, Lokesh Mangal, a local businessman known for his unique craftsmanship, has launched a 'brass edition' of the Russian Constitution.

Mangal, famous for his expertise in printing books on brass, decided to undertake this project as a tribute to the enduring camaraderie between the two nations.

In light of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to India, where new economic and health agreements were forged, this brass engraving reflects a cultural symbol of mutual respect and collaboration.

