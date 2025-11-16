Left Menu

Restoring Trust: Media's Battle Against Fake News and AI Challenges

Vijay Joshi, CEO of Press Trust of India, emphasized the media's struggle to maintain credibility amid fake news and AI challenges. Speaking at National Press Day, he urged adherence to truth and accuracy. Joshi highlighted PTI's commitment to accuracy and the importance of restoring public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:56 IST
In a stirring address at National Press Day, Vijay Joshi, CEO of Press Trust of India, warned of the media's credibility crisis amid rising fake news and AI influence. Joshi criticized outlets for unverified reporting, like the false news of actor Dharmendra's death, advocating for accuracy over immediacy.

Joshi called for adherence to journalistic principles of truth, accuracy, and independence. Highlighting the 'global infodemic' and the role of AI in spreading misinformation, he underscored PTI's choice to prioritize fact-checking and accountability to restore public trust.

With dignitaries like Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in attendance, Joshi rallied for a collaborative approach against misinformation, urging media literacy and practices that rebuild confidence in news as a public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

