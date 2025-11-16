Restoring Trust: Media's Battle Against Fake News and AI Challenges

In a stirring address at National Press Day, Vijay Joshi, CEO of Press Trust of India, warned of the media's credibility crisis amid rising fake news and AI influence. Joshi criticized outlets for unverified reporting, like the false news of actor Dharmendra's death, advocating for accuracy over immediacy.

Joshi called for adherence to journalistic principles of truth, accuracy, and independence. Highlighting the 'global infodemic' and the role of AI in spreading misinformation, he underscored PTI's choice to prioritize fact-checking and accountability to restore public trust.

With dignitaries like Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in attendance, Joshi rallied for a collaborative approach against misinformation, urging media literacy and practices that rebuild confidence in news as a public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)