Curtains Up: 64th Maharashtra Rajya Houshi Marathi Natya Spardha

The much-anticipated 64th Maharashtra Rajya Houshi Marathi Natya Spardha is kicking off in Latur, promising a feast of talent and culture. An official has confirmed that the vibrant competition will host 12 remarkable plays.

Enthusiasts can head to the Late Dagdojirao Deshmukh Memorial Hall in Market Yard, where the plays will unfold over the course of 12 days. Each evening, at 7 pm, a different play will grace the stage, adding to the rich cultural tapestry of the event.

Cultural luminaries such as Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Dr. Kiran Kulkarni are lending their guidance to this iconic festival, orchestrated by Cultural Affairs Director Bibhishan Chavare.

(With inputs from agencies.)