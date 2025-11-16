Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season Begins Amid Devotee Rush and Gold Loss Controversy

The revered Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala swung open its doors Sunday evening, heralding the start of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The much-anticipated event is set to draw devotees from around the globe.

Even before the formal commencement on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrichikam, hundreds of pilgrims thronged the temple complex, trekking paths, and base camps on Sunday. Reverberations of Ayyappa chants filled the air as melshanthi Arunkumar Namboothiri, along with tantri Mahesh Mohanaru and TDB officials, opened the sanctum sanctorum.

To manage the influx, authorities are restricting daily devotees to 90,000-70,000 through a virtual queue system, supplemented by 20,000 spot bookings. The shrine promises round-the-clock opening hours from 3 am to 11 pm. Amidst the bustling religious fervor, a cloud of controversy hangs due to the loss of temple gold, with new TDB president K Jayakumar stressing the importance of a smooth, law-abiding pilgrimage experience.

