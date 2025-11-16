Left Menu

Him Utsav: A Celebration of Himachal's Cultural Splendor at Dilli Haat

Himachal Pradesh is promoting its cultural identity through the 15-day 'Him Utsav' at Dilli Haat. The festival showcases the state's diverse cultural heritage, crafts, and cuisine. It serves as a platform for artisans to engage with the market. Highlights include traditional dances and authentic food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:16 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has taken an innovative step to highlight its cultural identity nationally by launching the 15-day 'Him Utsav' at Dilli Haat. The event, inaugurated by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, will run until November 30, offering visitors an immersive experience into the state's rich heritage.

The 'Him Utsav' promises to showcase Himachal Pradesh's tapestry of cultural diversity through a range of attractions. From traditional crafts and handlooms to authentic local cuisines and vibrant folk traditions, the festival provides a unique platform for artisans to engage directly with consumers, understand market trends, and showcase their quality products.

With 86 stalls, including those managed by self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, the festival is bustling with intricate handicrafts, decorative items, and locally-produced foods. Daily folk dance performances and live music add to the ambience, with Chambyali, Kinnauri, Kangri and Sirmauri crafts and woollen products being standout attractions.

