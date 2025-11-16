Media's Role in the Age of AI: Differentiating Truth from Fake News

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the media's increasingly responsible role in the current era, where distinguishing between real and fake news is challenging due to advances in artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Speaking at the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards created in memory of Ramoji Group's founder-chairman, Ramoji Rao, he noted that misinformation is a significant issue in the age of social media. He stressed the importance of media organizations in nation-building, aligning with India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, and addressing social issues such as drug abuse.

Honoring contributions in journalism, rural development, and more, the awards celebrate individuals like Jaideep Hardikar and Amla Ashok Ruia, who exemplify excellence in their fields. The event was attended by notable figures including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)