Korea Street Fair 2025: The Fusion of Culture and Ethical Commerce

The Korea Street Fair 2025 in New Delhi, partnered by KOTRA India and Fairtrade India, highlighted sustainable trade. It showcased Fairtrade-certified Indian products, fostering ethical consumer habits and enhancing the India-Korea relationship. The event encouraged a shift towards responsible consumption, underscoring its cultural and social significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 15: The Korea Street Fair 2025 became a platform for promoting ethical and sustainable trade, thanks to the partnership between KOTRA India–Korea Business Cooperation Center and Fairtrade India. Held from November 14 to 16 at Worldmark Aerocity, the event emphasized India's role in global ethical trade networks.

At the heart of the fair, KOTRA's CSR Zone supported Fairtrade India in showcasing high-quality, Fairtrade-certified products like Life by Follis teas, Pascati chocolates, and Tru Bio spices. This initiative aimed to boost awareness about socially responsible consumption, reflecting a growing trend towards ethical purchasing among visitors.

The Korea Street Fair 2025, featuring K-food, K-beauty, and K-pop, attracted cultural and business enthusiasts, illustrating a positive shift in consumer attitudes. The Fairtrade booth's success signaled a trend towards conscious consumption, setting a benchmark for cultural and social synergy between India and Korea.

