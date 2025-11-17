Left Menu

Safa Gold & Diamonds Unveils Global Expansion with New Brand Identity

Safa Gold & Diamonds, a prominent jewellery company, announced its global expansion strategy with a goal to establish 100 jewellery stores and 250 lifestyle outlets worldwide by 2030, supported by a ₹4,000 crore investment. The brand is consolidating its identity to enhance its international presence.

Safa Gold & Diamonds, a renowned jewellery group rooted in Kerala, has unveiled its aggressive global expansion strategy during an event in Kochi. The brand aims to open 100 jewellery stores and 250 Clarus lifestyle outlets internationally by 2030, backed by a robust ₹4,000 crore investment. This move signifies the group's ambitious plan to transform into a significant global brand.

As part of this expansion, Safa is consolidating its brand by unifying its existing brands under the master identity of Safa Gold & Diamonds. Despite the consolidation, Clarus will continue as a premium standalone lifestyle brand. The refreshed brand identity and new logo were unveiled by Basil Joseph, a noted filmmaker and the brand ambassador.

CEO Muhammad Ijaz and MD K.T.M.A. Salam emphasized their commitment to adopting a design-led approach to appeal to modern consumers. The group plans to enhance its market presence, focusing on key Indian metropolitan areas and international markets. The first phase of this expansion includes opening new showrooms in regions such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Dubai, and Andhra Pradesh, positioning Safa as a global leader by 2030.

