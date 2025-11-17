Aaditi Pohankar Praises Bobby Deol and Prepares for a New Role in 'Ziddi Ishq'

Actress Aaditi Pohankar has expressed her admiration for fellow actor Bobby Deol, describing him as "genuine and pure" following their collaboration in the crime drama 'Aashram'. Pohankar, who commenced her Bollywood journey with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', highlighted Deol's authenticity and their shared camaraderie on set.

Reflecting on her time filming 'Aashram', Pohankar confided, "I just miss Bobby Sir. He's such a great co-actor, incredibly cool, and a joy to work with. The show felt like family, particularly after three years together during the pandemic." She praised Deol's evolving talent, emphasizing their deep connection.

Looking ahead, Pohankar is set to star in the revenge drama 'Ziddi Ishq', alongside a cast including Parambata Chattopadhyay and Sumeet Vyas. She disclosed her excitement about the series, which promises to explore complex emotions and youthful vulnerability, as Pohankar's character uncovers dark secrets following a loved one's mysterious death.