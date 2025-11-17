Creator of 'The Owl House' Slams Disney's AI Content Move
Dana Terrace, creator of 'The Owl House,' urges fans to cancel Disney+ subscriptions after Disney introduces AI-generated content features. Terrace criticizes Disney's plan, encouraging fans to pirate the show instead. The move by Disney CEO Bob Iger aligns with their mission to enhance user engagement through AI.
The creator of 'The Owl House,' Dana Terrace, is vocally opposing Disney's new AI content feature on Disney+.
Expressing her discontent on social media, Terrace urges fans to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions and resort to pirating the show.
This backlash follows Disney CEO Bob Iger's announcement of AI-driven content creation to boost user engagement.
