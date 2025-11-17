Left Menu

Creator of 'The Owl House' Slams Disney's AI Content Move

Dana Terrace, creator of 'The Owl House,' urges fans to cancel Disney+ subscriptions after Disney introduces AI-generated content features. Terrace criticizes Disney's plan, encouraging fans to pirate the show instead. The move by Disney CEO Bob Iger aligns with their mission to enhance user engagement through AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:24 IST
Creator of 'The Owl House' Slams Disney's AI Content Move
  • Country:
  • United States

The creator of 'The Owl House,' Dana Terrace, is vocally opposing Disney's new AI content feature on Disney+.

Expressing her discontent on social media, Terrace urges fans to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions and resort to pirating the show.

This backlash follows Disney CEO Bob Iger's announcement of AI-driven content creation to boost user engagement.

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

 India
2
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

 Global
3
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custo...

 India
4
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025