Fairfest Media Expands: Acquires WTE Miami, Eyes Global Growth

Fairfest Media, a prominent travel show organizer in Asia, has announced its acquisition of WTE Miami, a rapidly growing travel trade show in the United States.

This strategic move is aimed at bolstering Fairfest's global presence, particularly in the Americas. WTE Miami, hosted at the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center, is supported by local authorities and has become a key platform for global travel industry leaders.

Looking ahead to 2026, Fairfest plans to double the size of WTE Miami to enhance business opportunities and networking potential for global travel professionals.

