Left Menu

Fairfest Media Expands: Acquires WTE Miami, Eyes Global Growth

Fairfest Media acquires WTE Miami to strengthen its global footprint in the travel industry. This acquisition enhances Fairfest's presence in the Americas, with plans for significant expansion by 2026. WTE Miami will double its exhibitors and attendees, attracting industry leaders for networking and business development in the travel sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:44 IST
Fairfest Media Expands: Acquires WTE Miami, Eyes Global Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Fairfest Media, a prominent travel show organizer in Asia, has announced its acquisition of WTE Miami, a rapidly growing travel trade show in the United States.

This strategic move is aimed at bolstering Fairfest's global presence, particularly in the Americas. WTE Miami, hosted at the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center, is supported by local authorities and has become a key platform for global travel industry leaders.

Looking ahead to 2026, Fairfest plans to double the size of WTE Miami to enhance business opportunities and networking potential for global travel professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Showcases Defense Prowess at Dubai Air Show 2025

India Showcases Defense Prowess at Dubai Air Show 2025

 United Arab Emirates
2
SP leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah sent to jail after Rampur MP/MLA court convicts, sentences them in dual PAN card case.

SP leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah sent to jail after Rampur MP/MLA court con...

 India
3
Supreme Court Advocates Long-term Strategy for Pollution Control in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court Advocates Long-term Strategy for Pollution Control in Delhi-NC...

 India
4
Tragedy in Dhanbad: Illegal Mining Claims Lives

Tragedy in Dhanbad: Illegal Mining Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025