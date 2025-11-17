Cranberries Lead Healthy Snacking Revolution in India
Cranberries are becoming a staple in India's snacking culture, replacing traditional treats with nutritious options. Embraced for their health benefits and appealing flavor, cranberries are found in granola bars, smoothies, and snacks in workplaces. This shift highlights a trend toward healthier, informed dietary choices among urban consumers.
India is experiencing a significant shift in snacking habits, spearheaded by cranberries. Once considered a seasonal treat, these tangy fruits are now integral to the everyday diet, appearing in everything from granola bars to office snack trays.
This transition signifies a broader move among urban consumers toward health-conscious eating, as dried fruits increasingly substitute fried snacks. Cranberries, rich in antioxidants and fiber, offer a nutritious and flavorful alternative.
Even workplaces are adapting, replacing traditional biscuit jars with fruit-and-nut mixes during chai breaks. Thus, cranberries are not just changing snack shelves but also reshaping snacking culture in India, aligning with global wellness trends.
With inputs from agencies.
