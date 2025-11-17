Cranberries Lead Healthy Snacking Revolution in India

India is experiencing a significant shift in snacking habits, spearheaded by cranberries. Once considered a seasonal treat, these tangy fruits are now integral to the everyday diet, appearing in everything from granola bars to office snack trays.

This transition signifies a broader move among urban consumers toward health-conscious eating, as dried fruits increasingly substitute fried snacks. Cranberries, rich in antioxidants and fiber, offer a nutritious and flavorful alternative.

Even workplaces are adapting, replacing traditional biscuit jars with fruit-and-nut mixes during chai breaks. Thus, cranberries are not just changing snack shelves but also reshaping snacking culture in India, aligning with global wellness trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)