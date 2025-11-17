Anveshan 2025: Apex Professional University Celebrates Research Innovation

Apex Professional University in Pasighat hosted the AIU Anveshan 2025 – East Zone Student Research Convention, a platform showcasing innovation and research among young scholars, on November 11–12, 2025. The prestigious event, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), attracted around 178 student researchers from 20 universities in eastern India.

Inaugurated by Shri Ninong Ering, a prominent political figure, the convention emphasized youth-led innovation for sustainable progress. Discussions led by AIU's Dr. Amarendra Pani highlighted Anveshan's role in nurturing research aptitude and creativity. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N. A. Khan, lauded the institution's commitment to fostering a research culture in the Northeastern region.

The gathering culminated in a Valedictory Function, announcing winners across various research themes. Universities demonstrated excellence in fields ranging from Agriculture Science to Law. Esteemed guests commended the academic achievements and contributions of the participants, affirming the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)