Anveshan 2025: Apex Professional University Celebrates Research Innovation

Apex Professional University hosted the AIU Anveshan 2025 – East Zone Student Research Convention, bringing together student researchers from 20 universities across eastern India. The event celebrated research excellence and innovation, recognizing outstanding contributions in various academic domains, demonstrating India's commitment to nurturing young scientific talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apex Professional University in Pasighat hosted the AIU Anveshan 2025 – East Zone Student Research Convention, a platform showcasing innovation and research among young scholars, on November 11–12, 2025. The prestigious event, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), attracted around 178 student researchers from 20 universities in eastern India.

Inaugurated by Shri Ninong Ering, a prominent political figure, the convention emphasized youth-led innovation for sustainable progress. Discussions led by AIU's Dr. Amarendra Pani highlighted Anveshan's role in nurturing research aptitude and creativity. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N. A. Khan, lauded the institution's commitment to fostering a research culture in the Northeastern region.

The gathering culminated in a Valedictory Function, announcing winners across various research themes. Universities demonstrated excellence in fields ranging from Agriculture Science to Law. Esteemed guests commended the academic achievements and contributions of the participants, affirming the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

