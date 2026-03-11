India's Strategic Surge: Defense Innovations and Regional Collaborations

India's steadfast commitment to neighborly welfare and a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism was reiterated by the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, at a recent seminar titled ''Changing Dynamics in India's Neighbourhood.'' Held by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the event marked its 25th anniversary with a keynote by Seth.

Seth highlighted Operation Sindoor, notable for its use of indigenous military platforms following the Pahalgam terror attack, and outlined the significant growth in defense exports and the MSME sector since 2014. He emphasized India's infrastructural support to Nepal and noted Bangladesh as a vital trade partner. Strategic developments such as the release of an AI policy for military use and the launch of the SAMADH drone platform were featured.

A release of a comprehensive AI policy marked a forward-looking approach to national security. Air Marshal Asutosh Dixit stressed the implications of the shifting geopolitical landscape and the necessity for comprehensive stakeholder engagement to navigate challenges in India's evolving security environment.