Left Menu

Rowdy Gaines' Golden Swimming Tips for Older Swimmers Returning to the Pool

Olympic champion Rowdy Gaines offers swimming advice for older individuals or those returning to the pool after a long break. He emphasizes technique over power, gradual endurance building, injury prevention, and maintaining a fun mindset. Gaines highlights swimming as a lifelong, low-impact exercise, suitable for all ages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:04 IST
Rowdy Gaines' Golden Swimming Tips for Older Swimmers Returning to the Pool
swimming

Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines has a wealth of swimming advice tailored for older swimmers and those returning to the pool after an extended hiatus. Known as the "voice of swimming" for his insightful Olympic coverage with NBC, Gaines underscores swimming's effectiveness as a low-impact, all-around exercise fit for all ages.

Gaines remains committed to promoting swimming, drawing from his Olympic triumph at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and his role as an American sprinting successor to Mark Spitz. Sharing insights from his storied career, he preaches the importance of effective techniques, such as long and smooth strokes, gradual endurance building, and a resilient mindset.

The seasoned swimmer also emphasizes the significance of injury prevention and variation in training routines. Despite not being a fan of swimming itself, Gaines admits he loves the after-effects and endorphins. His training routines involve swimming six days a week, focusing on a mix of strokes to maintain variety and enjoyment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

 Brazil
2
DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

 India
3
High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

 India
4
Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025