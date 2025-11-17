Rowdy Gaines' Golden Swimming Tips for Older Swimmers Returning to the Pool

Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines has a wealth of swimming advice tailored for older swimmers and those returning to the pool after an extended hiatus. Known as the "voice of swimming" for his insightful Olympic coverage with NBC, Gaines underscores swimming's effectiveness as a low-impact, all-around exercise fit for all ages.

Gaines remains committed to promoting swimming, drawing from his Olympic triumph at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and his role as an American sprinting successor to Mark Spitz. Sharing insights from his storied career, he preaches the importance of effective techniques, such as long and smooth strokes, gradual endurance building, and a resilient mindset.

The seasoned swimmer also emphasizes the significance of injury prevention and variation in training routines. Despite not being a fan of swimming itself, Gaines admits he loves the after-effects and endorphins. His training routines involve swimming six days a week, focusing on a mix of strokes to maintain variety and enjoyment.

(With inputs from agencies.)