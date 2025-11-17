Left Menu

Historic Homecoming: Vrindavani Vastra Returns to Assam

The Assam government has signed a loan agreement with the British Museum for the display of the 16th-century Vrindavani Vastra in Assam by 2027. This historic textile, linked with Srimanta Sankardeva, is set to return to its roots, symbolizing Assam’s rich cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government, in a historic move, has secured the return of the Vrindavani Vastra from the British Museum, London. A loan agreement was signed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, marking a significant cultural homecoming for the state.

The Vrindavani Vastra, a 16th-century silk textile that illustrates the life of Lord Krishna, was crafted under the guidance of Assamese cultural legend Srimanta Sankardeva at the behest of Koch king Nara Narayan. Acquired by the British Museum in 1904, the piece will be on display in Assam for the first time in over a century.

The initiative, facilitated by the JSW group, includes plans for a new museum in Guwahati. The return of this priceless artefact is seen as a powerful reconnection with Assam's spiritual and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

