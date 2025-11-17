Bridget Jones Immortalized: A Statue to Celebrate a Cinematic Icon
Bridget Jones joins iconic film characters with a statue in London's Leicester Square. Renee Zellweger, who played Bridget in the films, attended the unveiling ceremony. The character, created by Helen Fielding, remains popular with new generations, marking a lasting legacy in modern culture.
Bridget Jones is now immortalized with her own statue in London's Leicester Square, joining the illustrious ranks of characters like Mary Poppins and Harry Potter. Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger, who portrayed Bridget in all four films, was present for the unveiling to celebrate 25 years since the first film's release.
Zellweger expressed her surprise at the honor, describing the statue as 'adorable' and a faithful representation of the beloved character. Bridget Jones, created over 30 years ago by author Helen Fielding, first appeared in a newspaper column and has since become a multicultural icon with enduring appeal, thanks to her relatable love life and charming persona.
The Bridget Jones statue becomes part of the Scenes in the Square trail, featuring various famous film characters. This trail, launched in 2020, includes notable figures like Laurel and Hardy and Batman, and serves as an homage to the cinematic history celebrated in Leicester Square, the venue for many prestigious movie premieres.
