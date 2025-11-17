Indian Indie Filmmakers Unite for Fair Theater Access
A collective of 46 Indian independent filmmakers, including notable figures like Payal Kapadia and Varun Grover, advocate for equitable access to theater showtimes. Despite widespread international acclaim, films like Kanu Behl's 'Agra' face limited domestic screenings. The filmmakers urge comprehensive reforms for fair exhibition practices.
In a united front, 46 prominent Indian independent filmmakers, such as Payal Kapadia and Varun Grover, have issued a joint statement demanding fair access to theater showtimes. Despite international recognition, these filmmakers continue to fight for visibility in India, citing struggles like those faced by Kanu Behl's 'Agra.'
Over the past decade, Indian indie cinema has made significant strides globally, premiering at festivals like Cannes and Sundance. Yet, films celebrated abroad face systemic barriers at home, with limited screenings and imbalanced competition against big-budget movies.
The filmmakers call for vital reforms, including fair showtime allocation, transparency in programming, and support for indie films through national circuits, appealing to exhibitors, OTT platforms, and policymakers for assistance.
