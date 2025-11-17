Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrims Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

Abdul Ghani Shirahatti, a driver from Dubai, tragically died in a bus accident in Madina, Saudi Arabia, while on the Umrah pilgrimage. The incident left his family and community in grief. Government officials are assisting the family with arrangements to repatriate his body back to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of grief has overwhelmed the family of Abdul Ghani Shirahatti, a 55-year-old from Dubai, who tragically lost his life in a bus accident in Madina, Saudi Arabia. Ghani had traveled to the region to undertake the Umrah pilgrimage, hoping for a spiritual journey that sadly ended in tragedy.

According to family accounts, Ghani, a hotel driver in Dubai for two decades, embarked on the pilgrimage on November 9. His nephew, Parvez, recounted how Ghani had expressed his eagerness to perform Umrah, only for the trip to conclude fatally. The family learned of the heartbreaking news through a family friend in Hyderabad.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 45 Indian pilgrims, predominantly from Hyderabad. In the wake of this disaster, relatives and neighbors have been offering condolences to the grieving family. Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad has assured the family that all necessary government support is being provided to repatriate Ghani's body.

