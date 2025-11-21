Left Menu

Three-day AIKYAM event at Ajanta and Ellora to mark 80th anniversary of UN

Highlights include the recreation of a historic classical concert once presented at the United Nations and a live mural painting by Brazilian artist Sergio Cordeiro, who will create a contemporary interpretation of the Ajanta murals.Dr Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, said in a release that Ajanta and Ellora, among the countrys first UNESCO World Heritage sites, stand as living testaments to the creativity, spirituality and knowledge.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:16 IST
Three-day AIKYAM event at Ajanta and Ellora to mark 80th anniversary of UN
  • Country:
  • India

Sopaan, an arts and culture initiative, in collaboration with UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism Department and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has organised AIKYAM 2025 event at the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora from November 21 to 23 to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. Ambassadors, diplomats and officials from over 35 countries will come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the event, an organiser told PTI over phone.

Founded by former Indian Ambassador Monika Kapil Mohta, cultural entrepreneur Siddhaant Mohta, AIKYAM launched a new series of immersive cultural journeys across India's most iconic sites, a release said. This weekend programme will feature Omkar, a classical ballet choreographed by artist Gauri Sharma Tripathi, to be performed at Ellora's Kailasa temple with artists from Argentina, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Peru, Poland and Spain, it said. The event will feature talks by Dr. Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, author- historian William Dalrymple and cultural commentator Nick Booker, along with curated Maharashtrian culinary experiences, folk performances and textile showcases, according to it. Highlights include the recreation of a historic classical concert once presented at the United Nations and a live mural painting by Brazilian artist Sergio Cordeiro, who will create a contemporary interpretation of the Ajanta murals.

Dr Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, said in a release that Ajanta and Ellora, among the country's first UNESCO World Heritage sites, stand as living testaments to the creativity, spirituality and knowledge. G Sreekanth, Municipal Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said, ''On this momentous occasion marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, it gives me immense pleasure to extend a warm welcome to all the esteemed dignitaries joining us for AIKYAM UN80 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. May AIKYAM stand as a bridge between tradition and innovation, inspiring a future of harmony, creativity and global unity.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025