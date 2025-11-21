Three-day AIKYAM event at Ajanta and Ellora to mark 80th anniversary of UN

Sopaan, an arts and culture initiative, in collaboration with UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism Department and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has organised AIKYAM 2025 event at the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora from November 21 to 23 to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. Ambassadors, diplomats and officials from over 35 countries will come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the event, an organiser told PTI over phone.

Founded by former Indian Ambassador Monika Kapil Mohta, cultural entrepreneur Siddhaant Mohta, AIKYAM launched a new series of immersive cultural journeys across India's most iconic sites, a release said. This weekend programme will feature Omkar, a classical ballet choreographed by artist Gauri Sharma Tripathi, to be performed at Ellora's Kailasa temple with artists from Argentina, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Peru, Poland and Spain, it said. The event will feature talks by Dr. Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, author- historian William Dalrymple and cultural commentator Nick Booker, along with curated Maharashtrian culinary experiences, folk performances and textile showcases, according to it. Highlights include the recreation of a historic classical concert once presented at the United Nations and a live mural painting by Brazilian artist Sergio Cordeiro, who will create a contemporary interpretation of the Ajanta murals.

Dr Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, said in a release that Ajanta and Ellora, among the country's first UNESCO World Heritage sites, stand as living testaments to the creativity, spirituality and knowledge. G Sreekanth, Municipal Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said, ''On this momentous occasion marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, it gives me immense pleasure to extend a warm welcome to all the esteemed dignitaries joining us for AIKYAM UN80 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. May AIKYAM stand as a bridge between tradition and innovation, inspiring a future of harmony, creativity and global unity.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)