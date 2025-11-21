Trehan Iris Partners with Knox to Introduce a New Era of Wellness-Focused Living

Trehan Iris, a distinguished name in India's real estate landscape with a legacy of developing wellness-centric and future-forward communities, has announced a strategic collaboration with Knox, a boutique fitness and wellness brand renowned for its design-led, holistic training approach. This partnership marks a significant step towards reimagining luxury living by integrating a comprehensive, health-first lifestyle experience into Trehan Iris' upcoming residential project in Gurugram.

The development will feature an exclusive Knox Studio, conceived as an experiential wellness hub offering high-performance fitness training, mindful movement practices, and a vibrant calendar of community-driven engagements. By uniting architectural sophistication with progressive wellness philosophies, Trehan Iris and Knox are setting a new benchmark for urban residential living, where personal well-being, social connection, and contemporary comfort seamlessly converge.

"At Trehan Iris, our goal has always been to create environments that nurture balance and inspire purposeful community living" said Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris. "Through this collaboration, we're introducing a new dimension of residential experience, one that connects people through movement, shared wellness goals, and a collective sense of vitality." Knox, celebrated for its precision-focused programs, aesthetic design sensibility, and strong sense of community, will extend its philosophy into the residential space for the first time. The studio will offer specialized training modules, adaptive workout formats, and lifestyle-led events designed to foster both physical growth and emotional resilience. "Our collaboration with Trehan Iris allows us to extend the Knox experience into the home environment," said Joel Pinto, Co-Founder, Knox. "Together, we're building more than a fitness space, we're creating a lifestyle ecosystem where residents can move, connect, and thrive." Trehan Iris' Gurugram project is envisioned as a modern habitat that blends intelligent design with holistic living. The Knox-led wellness initiative will introduce customized fitness routines shaped by globally accredited trainers and programs that integrate body conditioning with mental well-being, offering residents an elevated, future-ready lifestyle.

With this collaboration, Trehan Iris reaffirms its leadership in creating integrated ecosystems where design, health, and community come together to define the next chapter of urban living. About Trehan Iris Building on a legacy of over 7 decades, Trehan Iris is now reimagining urban development through the lens of wellness. With more than 15 million sq. ft. delivered across 100+ landmark projects-including IRIS Broadway Gurgaon, IRIS Broadway Greno West, an ongoing 1 million retail led, mixed use development, IRIS Tech Park, and IRIS Cyber Tower-the company has consistently demonstrated innovation, quality, and trust. Moreover, Trehan Iris is also expanding its presence in the south with a 5-star hotel and IT Park in Bangalore along with other upcoming residential projects in Gurgaon and a commercial & retail development in Noida. Additionally, these upcoming projects will focus on wellness, further enhancing lifestyle and ecosystem. With this new chapter, Trehan Iris is committed to make wellness an integral part of all future developments. About Knox Knox is a modern sanctuary for those who treat well-being as a way of life, not a checkbox. Designed as a high-performance haven, it blends precision training with deeply considered wellness rituals to elevate both body and mind. Every programme is bespoke, every experience intentionally crafted, and every detail engineered to move you closer to your most powerful self. More than a studio, Knox is a private culture- a collective of individuals who value excellence, consistency and community. Members don't just train side-by-side; they grow together, celebrate progress together, and become part of something rare. With world-class equipment, immersive workshops, curated events, and a signature environment that feels both refined and energising, Knox sets a new benchmark for luxury wellness. It is where performance meets presence, and where a life well-lived truly begins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)