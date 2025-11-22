UK's Historic Export Bar on Rare Hindu Paintings

The UK government has recently placed an export bar on a significant collection of 56 paintings thought to depict one of Hinduism's foundational narratives. The paintings, which originated in the Kangra region of Punjab around 1810, have been valued at approximately 280,000 pounds.

These artworks, featuring gold and silver paint, portray various scenes ranging from worship to intense battles and are nearly complete, with Sanskrit and Hindi inscriptions detailing their subjects. Baroness Fiona Twycross, UK Culture Minister, emphasized the series' uniqueness in the UK and its need for preservation.

The paintings are linked to the history of colonial-era collection practices and symbolize the enduring cultural connection between the UK and Punjab. A decision on their permanent export will be delayed until 2026, providing time for potential buyers to acquire them at the listed price, maintaining the opportunity for cultural research and appreciation.

