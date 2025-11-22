Marc Jacobs: From Soviet Latvia to Sanskrit Luminary

In a unique blend of cultural study and linguistic passion, Dr. Marcis Gasuns, a prominent Russian scholar, will share his insights at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, India. Born in Soviet Latvia, Gasuns belongs to a new generation of Russian Indologists keen on exploring Indian philosophy.

Gasuns, who founded the Sanskrit Zealots' Society in Russia, plans to present papers at multiple conferences during his 10-day visit. These include the 'International Conference on Dharma and Global Ethics' as well as the International Ganga Sangam Conference hosted by Uttarakhand Sanskrit University.

His interest in Sanskrit was sparked at a young age by reading the Bhagavad Gita and Rabindranath Tagore's works. Gasuns even translated Kabir's couplets into Latvian at 18, marking his entrance into the realm of Sanskrit studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)