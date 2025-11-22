Left Menu

Marc Jacobs: From Soviet Latvia to Sanskrit Luminary

Dr. Marcis Gasuns, a pioneering Russian scholar of Sanskrit, is set to speak at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, India. Born in Soviet Latvia, Gasuns has dedicated his life to the study of Indian philosophy, hosting a website and authoring over 20 books on the subject.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:45 IST
Marc Jacobs: From Soviet Latvia to Sanskrit Luminary
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a unique blend of cultural study and linguistic passion, Dr. Marcis Gasuns, a prominent Russian scholar, will share his insights at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, India. Born in Soviet Latvia, Gasuns belongs to a new generation of Russian Indologists keen on exploring Indian philosophy.

Gasuns, who founded the Sanskrit Zealots' Society in Russia, plans to present papers at multiple conferences during his 10-day visit. These include the 'International Conference on Dharma and Global Ethics' as well as the International Ganga Sangam Conference hosted by Uttarakhand Sanskrit University.

His interest in Sanskrit was sparked at a young age by reading the Bhagavad Gita and Rabindranath Tagore's works. Gasuns even translated Kabir's couplets into Latvian at 18, marking his entrance into the realm of Sanskrit studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025