Revolutionizing Maritime Future: North East's Role in Advancing Underwater Welding and 3D Printing Tech

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the strategic importance of the North East and trained human resources in enhancing India's maritime sector during an event at IIT Guwahati. He lauded the collaboration with IRS in offering underwater welding and 3D printing certification and stressed the region's pivotal role in the blue economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:55 IST
Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the strategic role of the North East in advancing India's maritime sector during an event at IIT Guwahati. The Minister stressed the importance of trained human resources and innovative technologies like 3D printing in underwater welding.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new initiative, Sonowal highlighted the region's natural advantages for shaping an advanced maritime ecosystem. He witnessed a live demonstration of 3D metal printing and distributed certificates to candidates completing an underwater welding program, underscoring the collaboration between IIT Guwahati and the Indian Register of Shipping.

Sonowal called for cooperation between maritime industries and IIT Guwahati to build a robust ecosystem and foster innovation. He expressed satisfaction with the successful certification of seven youths and reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and creating skilled jobs.

Latest News

