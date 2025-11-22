Left Menu

Triumph at the Golden Horse: A Tale of Resilience and Artistry

The film 'A Foggy Tale' won best picture at Taiwan's Golden Horse awards, set during Taiwan's martial law era. It portrays a young girl's quest during the "White Terror". Despite China's restrictions, the awards feature diverse films. Fan Bingbing won best actress, highlighted by the region's complex politics.

  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant win at Taiwan's Golden Horse awards, the film 'A Foggy Tale' secured the best picture title on Saturday. The movie, which navigates the early years of Taiwan's martial law era, stood out among a diverse selection of films from the Chinese-speaking world, free from China's censorship.

'A Foggy Tale', a leading contender with 11 nominations, unfolds during the 'White Terror' period from 1949 to 1987. The plot centers on a young girl's quest to retrieve her brother's body after his execution, capturing the tense sociopolitical atmosphere of the time.

The awards also recognized China's Fan Bingbing as best actress for her role in 'Mother Bhumi', a film set in Malaysia. Despite China's ban on official participation in the awards, prompted by political tensions, Chinese films continue to seek recognition at the Golden Horse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

