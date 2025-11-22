Triumph at the Golden Horse: A Tale of Resilience and Artistry

In a significant win at Taiwan's Golden Horse awards, the film 'A Foggy Tale' secured the best picture title on Saturday. The movie, which navigates the early years of Taiwan's martial law era, stood out among a diverse selection of films from the Chinese-speaking world, free from China's censorship.

'A Foggy Tale', a leading contender with 11 nominations, unfolds during the 'White Terror' period from 1949 to 1987. The plot centers on a young girl's quest to retrieve her brother's body after his execution, capturing the tense sociopolitical atmosphere of the time.

The awards also recognized China's Fan Bingbing as best actress for her role in 'Mother Bhumi', a film set in Malaysia. Despite China's ban on official participation in the awards, prompted by political tensions, Chinese films continue to seek recognition at the Golden Horse.

