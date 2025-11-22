Left Menu

Tessa Thompson's Whimsical Tribute to Michael B. Jordan at Cinematheque Awards

At the American Cinematheque Awards, actress Tessa Thompson humorously celebrated her close bond with former co-star Michael B. Jordan. Reflecting on their 'Creed' film partnership, she praised Jordan's unwavering kindness and dedication. Thompson highlighted their unique connection that transcends both cinematic roles and personal friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:34 IST
Tessa Thompson's Whimsical Tribute to Michael B. Jordan at Cinematheque Awards
Tessa Thompson (Image source: Instagram/ @tessamaethompson). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartwarming moment at the American Cinematheque Awards, actress Tessa Thompson paid a playful yet heartfelt tribute to her former co-star Michael B. Jordan. The event, which specifically honored Jordan, was a platform for Thompson to celebrate their enduring friendship stemming from their roles in the 'Creed' film series.

During her speech, Thompson reminisced about their onscreen relationship as Adonis and Bianca Creed, calling it the longest relationship either had ever had, humorously adding, "That's showbiz, baby." She emphasized their unique bond, further solidified by their characters' shared experience in therapy sessions.

Thompson lauded Jordan's growth and consistent humility, praising his ability to combine power with empathy. She concluded with admiration for his work ethic and integrity, congratulating him on the well-deserved honor, describing it as 'life imitating art.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025