Tessa Thompson's Whimsical Tribute to Michael B. Jordan at Cinematheque Awards

In a heartwarming moment at the American Cinematheque Awards, actress Tessa Thompson paid a playful yet heartfelt tribute to her former co-star Michael B. Jordan. The event, which specifically honored Jordan, was a platform for Thompson to celebrate their enduring friendship stemming from their roles in the 'Creed' film series.

During her speech, Thompson reminisced about their onscreen relationship as Adonis and Bianca Creed, calling it the longest relationship either had ever had, humorously adding, "That's showbiz, baby." She emphasized their unique bond, further solidified by their characters' shared experience in therapy sessions.

Thompson lauded Jordan's growth and consistent humility, praising his ability to combine power with empathy. She concluded with admiration for his work ethic and integrity, congratulating him on the well-deserved honor, describing it as 'life imitating art.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)