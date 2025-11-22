Left Menu

Delhi's Unity March: Embracing Sardar Patel's Legacy

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearheaded a 'Unity March' to celebrate unity and integrity across the nation, in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

The march took place at the Pitampura Sports Complex, where Gupta took the initiative to administer pledges advocating for 'Swadeshi' and efforts towards creating a 'Drug-Free India', according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The event drew hundreds, with children's cultural performances emphasizing themes of patriotism and national unity. Gupta emphasized the importance of unwavering national unity and encouraged citizens to embrace Patel's vision by working together in harmony.

