Vision 2047: Andhra Pradesh CM Charts Path to Global Leadership

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a bold vision for India, proclaiming that the nation will become the world's leading economy by 2047. Speaking at the 44th convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi, Naidu urged Telugu people to assume leadership among Indians.

Emphasizing the opportunities in cutting-edge technologies, Naidu outlined Andhra Pradesh's focus on sectors like AI, space, and semiconductors. He promoted the concept of 'One Family, One Entrepreneur,' encouraging families to innovate in artificial intelligence. The Rayalaseema region, he stated, is set to become a high-tech powerhouse.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu described him as the right leader amidst global leadership challenges. He lauded SSSIHL for its unique educational approach that integrates service, ethics, and academics, urging graduates to embody the institute's principles and contribute to India's growth.

