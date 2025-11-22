Left Menu

Vision 2047: Andhra Pradesh CM Charts Path to Global Leadership

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu declares India's ambition to become the top global economy by 2047. Speaking at SSSIHL's convocation, he called for Telugu leadership and emphasized the importance of technology. He praised PM Modi's leadership amidst a global leadership crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puttaparthi | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a bold vision for India, proclaiming that the nation will become the world's leading economy by 2047. Speaking at the 44th convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi, Naidu urged Telugu people to assume leadership among Indians.

Emphasizing the opportunities in cutting-edge technologies, Naidu outlined Andhra Pradesh's focus on sectors like AI, space, and semiconductors. He promoted the concept of 'One Family, One Entrepreneur,' encouraging families to innovate in artificial intelligence. The Rayalaseema region, he stated, is set to become a high-tech powerhouse.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu described him as the right leader amidst global leadership challenges. He lauded SSSIHL for its unique educational approach that integrates service, ethics, and academics, urging graduates to embody the institute's principles and contribute to India's growth.

