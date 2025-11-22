Left Menu

Escape of Jackals Puts Delhi Zoo Under Scrutiny

A group of jackals escaped from Delhi's National Zoological Park, prompting a search operation. The incident highlights concerns over zoo security and animal management. Although the animals likely remain on-site, officials are assessing how they escaped through a gap in the enclosure fencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:29 IST
Escape of Jackals Puts Delhi Zoo Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday morning, a group of jackals managed to escape from their enclosure at Delhi's National Zoological Park. The breach has prompted park authorities to embark on a search operation, particularly in the forested vicinity adjacent to the animal exhibits.

Efforts to reach the Administration Department of the zoo for comments proved futile as calls and messages went unanswered. This incident casts a spotlight on the zoo's preparedness and its animal management protocols.

Officials reported that the jackals slipped out through a gap in the fencing at the rear of the enclosure, which opens into a dense forest area. Although this has raised concerns, there is no threat to visitors, as the escaped jackals are believed to still be within zoo confines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025