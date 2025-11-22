Escape of Jackals Puts Delhi Zoo Under Scrutiny

On Saturday morning, a group of jackals managed to escape from their enclosure at Delhi's National Zoological Park. The breach has prompted park authorities to embark on a search operation, particularly in the forested vicinity adjacent to the animal exhibits.

Efforts to reach the Administration Department of the zoo for comments proved futile as calls and messages went unanswered. This incident casts a spotlight on the zoo's preparedness and its animal management protocols.

Officials reported that the jackals slipped out through a gap in the fencing at the rear of the enclosure, which opens into a dense forest area. Although this has raised concerns, there is no threat to visitors, as the escaped jackals are believed to still be within zoo confines.

