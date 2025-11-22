Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Calls for Global Unity on Climate Crisis
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla urged youth to unite against global challenges like climate change at the International Conference of Chief Justices. He emphasized the need for a global consensus on solutions, citing past shifts in understanding due to technological advancements and warning against repeating Earth's mistakes in space.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Astronaut and Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla called on youth to address global challenges such as climate change and advised avoiding Earth's mistakes in space travel.
Speaking at the International Conference of Chief Justices, he highlighted the transformative experience of viewing Earth from space and stressed the importance of collective action against climate change.
Shukla urged young people to devise a global framework for consensus, emphasizing ethical responsibilities and the need for collective problem-solving as space exploration continues to expand rapidly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement