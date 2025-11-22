Left Menu

NCC's Remarkable Growth and Contribution to Nation Building

The NCC, since its founding in 1948, has grown to be the largest uniformed youth organization, expanding from 20,000 to 20 lakh cadets. Celebrating its 78th Raising Day, the NCC is acknowledged for its pivotal role in youth development, community initiatives, and nation building across India.

  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), founded in 1948, has expanded impressively to become the world's largest uniformed youth organization, boasting 20 lakh cadets today. This growth includes adding six lakh cadets between 2014 and 2025, underscoring its significant role in national youth development and engagement.

On the eve of its 78th Raising Day, a solemn ceremony at the National War Memorial honored fallen heroes, setting a celebratory tone nationwide. Officials highlighted the NCC's expansion to 713 districts across India, marking its prominence as a leading youth institution in the country.

Apart from ceremonial activities, the NCC engaged in numerous public service initiatives nationwide, showcasing its commitment to community service. Cadets participated in blood donation, tree plantation, and anti-drug campaigns, reflecting the organization's focus on societal responsibility, environmental protection, and youth empowerment.

