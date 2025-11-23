Left Menu

A Kennedy Legacy in the Shadow of Terminal Illness

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, reveals her battle with terminal cancer in 'The New Yorker.' Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2024, she discusses her treatment journey and reflects on her family's legacy and the potential impacts of her cousin's political pursuits on healthcare policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-11-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 02:00 IST
A Kennedy Legacy in the Shadow of Terminal Illness

Tatiana Schlossberg, a granddaughter of the late John F. Kennedy, has disclosed her struggle with terminal cancer. In a poignant essay for 'The New Yorker,' Schlossberg shared that a physician projected she might have just a year left to live, following her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in 2024.

Diagnosed after the birth of her second child, the 34-year-old environmental journalist faced rounds of chemotherapy and multiple stem cell transplants. During her treatment, her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., served as a notable political figure, whose healthcare policies she fears could affect cancer patients like herself.

Schlossberg candidly wrote about the emotional turmoil of her diagnosis, expressing her concern that her young children may not remember her. On the anniversary of Kennedy's assassination, her reflections resonate with the ongoing impact of her family's storied lineage and her personal battle with her own mortality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

