From Fashion Icons to Online Battles: Current Entertainment News Briefs

This briefing covers key entertainment stories, including the death of Paul Costelloe, a designer linked to Princess Diana, and bids for Warner Bros Discovery by major media companies facing regulatory risks. Fitness guru Susan Powter returns with a new documentary, and diplomatic tensions hit Japanese musicians in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 10:28 IST
Veteran fashion designer Paul Costelloe, known as Princess Diana's personal designer, has died at the age of 80, as announced by his family. Costelloe was a celebrated figure in London Fashion Week for decades.

The acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery has attracted attention from major players like Paramount Skydance and Netflix, despite political and regulatory challenges identified by industry insiders.

Susan Powter, famous for her '90s catchphrase "Stop the Insanity!", is highlighted in a new documentary after years of financial hardship, aiming to resonate with modern audiences on issues of empowerment and adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

