Grand Opening of Semmozhi Poonga and Tribute to Heroes in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to inaugurate the world-class Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore on November 25. Additionally, a new memorial hall and statue commemorating freedom fighter Pollan will be unveiled in Erode on November 26, alongside other inauguration ceremonies and welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, is preparing to officially inaugurate the state-of-the-art Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore with an investment of Rs 208.50 crore. The inauguration is slated for November 25, marking a major milestone as announced by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during the 2010 World Classical Tamil Conference.

Events following the opening of the park will include the 'TN Rising Conclave' in Coimbatore, where Stalin is expected to sign memoranda of understanding with various corporations. A series of government initiatives will follow on November 26 in Erode, with the initiation of new projects and the distribution of welfare aid to thousands of beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister's itinerary also includes tributes to historical figures, with the unveiling of a memorial hall and statue of freedom fighter Pollan in Modakurichi, Erode, honoring his role in the army of Theeran Chinnamalai. A statue of S K Paramasivan, known for his contributions to the milk revolution and AAVIN's formation, will also be unveiled in Chitode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

