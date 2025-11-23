Left Menu

Bihar Boosts Sanatan Dharma with Statewide Temple Initiative

The Bihar State Religious Trust Council plans to enhance the promotion of Sanatan Dharma by appointing convenors across every district to collaborate with registered temples and mutts. The initiative aims for mass participation in key religious activities while encouraging social reforms and ecological harmony.

The Bihar State Religious Trust Council (BSRTC) is set to bolster the promotion of Sanatan Dharma by appointing convenors in every district, a move aimed at fostering greater collaboration with all registered temples and mutts across the state.

BSRTC Chairman Ranbir Nandan revealed that the council would nominate 38 convenors from among district mahants, or chief priests, to facilitate the promotion of 'Sanatan Dharma'. These convenors will be instrumental in organizing monthly religious rituals, such as 'Satyanarayan Katha' and 'Bhagwati Puja', coinciding with the full moon and new moon days respectively.

In addition to religious activities, the initiative encourages temples to engage in social reforms and enhance community engagement, including the acknowledgment of cultural heritage such as the revered Chhath Puja. Plans are underway for an international conclave on Sanatan Dharma in Rajgir, along with the introduction of a comprehensive religious calendar.

