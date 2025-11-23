Left Menu

Embracing the Bhagavad Gita: A Guide to Modern Morality

Mohan Bhagwat highlights the significance of the Bhagavad Gita in addressing modern moral challenges. Speaking at the Gita Prerna Mahotsav, he emphasized living the teachings rather than just reciting them. Drawing parallels to Arjuna’s dilemma, Bhagwat urged applying the Gita's principles for societal transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscored the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita in navigating today's global challenges marked by moral confusion and unrest. Speaking at the Gita Prerna Mahotsav, he implored attendees to embody the Gita's teachings, beyond mere recitation.

Bhagwat drew a stark comparison between the historic dilemma faced by Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra and the contemporary world's directionless state. He acknowledged the paradox of material prosperity lacking moral clarity and contentment, suggesting that ancient Indian wisdom, epitomized in the Gita, holds answers.

Highlighting the Gita's call to duty without ego or fear, Bhagwat advocated for courage in confronting problems. He emphasized the transformation potential of selfless actions and studying the Gita to foster societal change, ultimately steering India towards regaining its position as a global leader.

