Embracing the Bhagavad Gita: A Guide to Modern Morality

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscored the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita in navigating today's global challenges marked by moral confusion and unrest. Speaking at the Gita Prerna Mahotsav, he implored attendees to embody the Gita's teachings, beyond mere recitation.

Bhagwat drew a stark comparison between the historic dilemma faced by Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra and the contemporary world's directionless state. He acknowledged the paradox of material prosperity lacking moral clarity and contentment, suggesting that ancient Indian wisdom, epitomized in the Gita, holds answers.

Highlighting the Gita's call to duty without ego or fear, Bhagwat advocated for courage in confronting problems. He emphasized the transformation potential of selfless actions and studying the Gita to foster societal change, ultimately steering India towards regaining its position as a global leader.

