A Tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur: A Legacy of Valour and Sacrifice

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu honored the legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his 350th martyrdom anniversary, emphasizing his courage, sacrifice, and selfless contributions to righteousness.

In her message, the President highlighted Guru Teg Bahadur's ultimate sacrifice to uphold ideals of justice, humanity, and truth. She expressed the enduring inspiration drawn from his teachings, urging the nation to embrace these values for fostering justice and unity.

President Murmu paid her respects, calling for the nation to commit to Guru Teg Bahadur's legacy by nurturing harmony and unity, values pivotal in today's society.

