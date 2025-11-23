Heartfelt Postponement: Smriti Mandhana Delays Wedding Amid Family Health Concern

The celebrated wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Munchal has been indefinitely postponed due to a family health concern.

Mandhana's father, Shrinivas, experienced a health downturn, prompting immediate medical attention. The cricketer emphasizes her emotional bond with her father, noting his significant role in her journey.

Amidst celebrations in Sangli, Mandhana's decision reflects her priority for family well-being over personal milestones, asking for privacy as they navigate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)