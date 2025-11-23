Heartfelt Postponement: Smriti Mandhana Delays Wedding Amid Family Health Concern
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana postponed her wedding to composer Palash Munchal after her father, Shrinivas, fell ill. As a key figure in her life, Shrinivas's health is a priority for Mandhana, who awaits his recovery before rescheduling the ceremony. Family privacy is requested during this time.
The celebrated wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Munchal has been indefinitely postponed due to a family health concern.
Mandhana's father, Shrinivas, experienced a health downturn, prompting immediate medical attention. The cricketer emphasizes her emotional bond with her father, noting his significant role in her journey.
Amidst celebrations in Sangli, Mandhana's decision reflects her priority for family well-being over personal milestones, asking for privacy as they navigate the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
