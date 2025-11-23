Left Menu

Hyderabadi Culinary Extravaganza: A Delectable Journey at 'Hyderabadi Rasoi'

The 'Hyderabadi Rasoi' food festival at Hyatt Place Gurgaon offers a week-long exploration of Hyderabadi and Nizami cuisine, blending Iranian, Turkish, and Mughal influences. The event, curated by Dilnaz Baig, features a variety of dishes, from biryani to traditional desserts, and emphasizes the warmth of Hyderabadi hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:24 IST
Hyderabadi Culinary Extravaganza: A Delectable Journey at 'Hyderabadi Rasoi'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Hyatt Place Gurgaon Udyog Vihar, the 'Hyderabadi Rasoi' festival brings the rich and diverse flavors of Hyderabadi cuisine to Delhi-NCR food lovers. Running for a week, the festival promises a flavorful journey through Deccan's culinary traditions.

Celebrated chef Dilnaz Baig curates the festival, showcasing a fusion of Nizami, Iranian, Turkish, and Mughal cuisines. The menu features dishes like Hyderabadi biryani, khatti dal, and the sweet delight, 'Double ka meetha', providing a comforting experience reminiscent of home-cooked meals.

The event, ending November 28, aims to captivate visitors with a blend of tradition and hospitality, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to savor. General Manager Neha Kapoor emphasizes the authentic, heartfelt dining experience this food fest delivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Terror: A High-Level Security Review

Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Terror: A High-Level Security Review

 India
2
Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring

Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring

 India
3
Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

 Switzerland
4
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025