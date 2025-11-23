Hyderabadi Culinary Extravaganza: A Delectable Journey at 'Hyderabadi Rasoi'

At Hyatt Place Gurgaon Udyog Vihar, the 'Hyderabadi Rasoi' festival brings the rich and diverse flavors of Hyderabadi cuisine to Delhi-NCR food lovers. Running for a week, the festival promises a flavorful journey through Deccan's culinary traditions.

Celebrated chef Dilnaz Baig curates the festival, showcasing a fusion of Nizami, Iranian, Turkish, and Mughal cuisines. The menu features dishes like Hyderabadi biryani, khatti dal, and the sweet delight, 'Double ka meetha', providing a comforting experience reminiscent of home-cooked meals.

The event, ending November 28, aims to captivate visitors with a blend of tradition and hospitality, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to savor. General Manager Neha Kapoor emphasizes the authentic, heartfelt dining experience this food fest delivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)