Hyderabadi Culinary Extravaganza: A Delectable Journey at 'Hyderabadi Rasoi'
The 'Hyderabadi Rasoi' food festival at Hyatt Place Gurgaon offers a week-long exploration of Hyderabadi and Nizami cuisine, blending Iranian, Turkish, and Mughal influences. The event, curated by Dilnaz Baig, features a variety of dishes, from biryani to traditional desserts, and emphasizes the warmth of Hyderabadi hospitality.
- Country:
- India
At Hyatt Place Gurgaon Udyog Vihar, the 'Hyderabadi Rasoi' festival brings the rich and diverse flavors of Hyderabadi cuisine to Delhi-NCR food lovers. Running for a week, the festival promises a flavorful journey through Deccan's culinary traditions.
Celebrated chef Dilnaz Baig curates the festival, showcasing a fusion of Nizami, Iranian, Turkish, and Mughal cuisines. The menu features dishes like Hyderabadi biryani, khatti dal, and the sweet delight, 'Double ka meetha', providing a comforting experience reminiscent of home-cooked meals.
The event, ending November 28, aims to captivate visitors with a blend of tradition and hospitality, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to savor. General Manager Neha Kapoor emphasizes the authentic, heartfelt dining experience this food fest delivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hospitality industry raises single-window clearance for licences, other reforms in pre-Budget meet
PBP EcoAqua Celebrates 100 Orders - Trusted by India's Finest Hospitality Brands
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts to foray into leisure hospitality business
Forecasting Hospitality's Dynamic Future: Talent, Technology, and Tradition