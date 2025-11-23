Island Paradise: Andaman and Nicobar's Tourism Boom

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, known for their stunning beaches and unique mangrove kayaking tours, are witnessing a remarkable boost in tourism, officials reported. With a focused effort on preserving the ecosystem, new islands are being opened strategically to maintain a balance between tourist influx and environmental sustainability.

Tourism Secretary Jyoti Kumari revealed that the islands have already attracted 6 lakh visitors by September, with expectations of more during the peak months of October and November. The limited access due to flights naturally controls tourist numbers, with ecological impact being minimal on frequently visited islands.

To further diversify their offerings, the islands have introduced niche segments like birdwatching and astro-tourism, enhancing the experience for nature enthusiasts. Recent initiatives also include training local youth for astro-tourism and launching policies to protect potential tourism spots from light pollution. The tourism department remains committed to expanding opportunities while safeguarding the natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)