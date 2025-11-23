Sindhi Community: A Beacon of Resilience and Cultural Pride

On Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the Sindhi community for its unwavering commitment to service and its pivotal role in India's socio-economic and cultural development. Addressing the 'Sashakt Samaj - Samridh Bharat' event organized by the Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations (VSHFA) at Vigyan Bhawan, Birla noted the community's exceptional contributions to business, banking, and emerging technologies, as well as their dedication to generating livelihoods for millions.

Speaking on the historical challenges faced during Partition, Birla commended the Sindhi community's remarkable resilience, adaptability, and cultural pride, which fueled their ability to convert adversity into opportunity. He emphasized the importance of diversity in India, advocating for unity and coordination among communities to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Birla also highlighted the Sindhi community's significant impact on education, healthcare, and social welfare, recognizing its devotion to inclusive development and social upliftment. He pointed out that this dedication reinforces the strength found in India's diversity, which is vital for the nation's progress.

