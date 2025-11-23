Punjab Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's Unmatched Sacrifice

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom anniversary. The leaders participated in a 'Sarb Dharam Sammelan' to honor the ninth Sikh Guru's unmatched sacrifice for religious freedom.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal emphasized the uniqueness of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, highlighting how unparalleled it is for someone to sacrifice for others' faiths. He reflected on the Guru's message of humanism and commended the global religious participation in the tributes.

Punjab's rich heritage of unity and resistance against oppression was acknowledged by CM Mann, who assured that educational reforms would incorporate teachings of historical significance, ensuring future generations understand their cultural and spiritual legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)