Left Menu

Punjab Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's Unmatched Sacrifice

Punjab leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom anniversary. Mann emphasized the Guru's sacrifice for others' religious freedom, while Kejriwal highlighted its uniqueness in history, promoting peace, unity, and the spirit of 'Sarbat da Bhala'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srianandpursahib | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:11 IST
Punjab Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's Unmatched Sacrifice
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom anniversary. The leaders participated in a 'Sarb Dharam Sammelan' to honor the ninth Sikh Guru's unmatched sacrifice for religious freedom.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal emphasized the uniqueness of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, highlighting how unparalleled it is for someone to sacrifice for others' faiths. He reflected on the Guru's message of humanism and commended the global religious participation in the tributes.

Punjab's rich heritage of unity and resistance against oppression was acknowledged by CM Mann, who assured that educational reforms would incorporate teachings of historical significance, ensuring future generations understand their cultural and spiritual legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

 Switzerland
2
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh
3
Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

 Global
4
Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025